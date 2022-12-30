Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 238.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 24,536 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 22.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 161,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 29,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $288,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.49. 11,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,379,640. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The firm has a market cap of $56.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.92.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on EMR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

