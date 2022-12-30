Empower (MPWR) One Day Volume Hits $21.88

Empower (MPWR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Empower has a market cap of $16.02 million and approximately $21.88 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Empower token can currently be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00007718 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Empower has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Empower Token Profile

Empower’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,577,407 tokens. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft. Empower’s official website is mpwr.clubrare.xyz. The official message board for Empower is medium.com/clubrare-universe.

Buying and Selling Empower

According to CryptoCompare, “Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 1.27820507 USD and is up 0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $21.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mpwr.clubrare.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empower should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Empower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

