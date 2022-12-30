Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

EDN stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,769. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.29. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04. The stock has a market cap of $342.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 26.75%. The company had revenue of $351.30 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -4.05 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:EDN Get Rating ) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

