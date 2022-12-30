Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
EDN stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,769. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.29. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04. The stock has a market cap of $342.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.94.
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 26.75%. The company had revenue of $351.30 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -4.05 EPS for the current year.
