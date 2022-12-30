Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.82

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.82 and traded as high as C$8.61. Enerflex shares last traded at C$8.31, with a volume of 191,569 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EFX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Enerflex from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerflex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.13.

Enerflex Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of C$1.05 billion and a PE ratio of -34.84.

Enerflex Announces Dividend

Enerflex ( TSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$392.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$375.83 million. Analysts predict that Enerflex Ltd. will post 1.3469232 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.98%.

Insider Transactions at Enerflex

In other news, Director Kevin Jerome Reinhart purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 51,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$398,725.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

Featured Articles

