Energean (LON:ENOG) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Energean plc (LON:ENOG – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,322 ($15.95) and last traded at GBX 1,322 ($15.95). Approximately 157,881 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 344,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,300 ($15.69).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.12) price objective on shares of Energean in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.
The stock has a market cap of £2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 5,084.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,389.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,299.37.
Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.
