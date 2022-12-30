Enjin Coin Trading 10.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Enjin Coin token can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001433 BTC on major exchanges. Enjin Coin has a total market capitalization of $237.61 million and approximately $9.89 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002404 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.58 or 0.00461577 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 43.5% against the dollar and now trades at $498.38 or 0.03004097 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,900.06 or 0.29536183 BTC.
Enjin Coin Profile
Enjin Coin’s launch date was June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Enjin Coin is enjin.io/blog. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Enjin Coin Token Trading
