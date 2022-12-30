Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.25-6.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.38.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR stock opened at $114.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.90. Entergy has a 52 week low of $94.94 and a 52 week high of $126.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.84.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. Entergy had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Entergy’s payout ratio is 69.48%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Entergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entergy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,762,741,000 after purchasing an additional 650,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,313,000 after purchasing an additional 908,932 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,639,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,391,000 after purchasing an additional 386,705 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,120,000 after purchasing an additional 38,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 878,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,508,000 after purchasing an additional 12,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

