EOS Self Reported Market Cap Hits $926.83 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One EOS coin can currently be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00005191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EOS has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $926.83 million and $67.09 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007576 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00027583 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004345 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00004386 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004939 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000958 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,078,469,735 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

