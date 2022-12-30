Ergo (ERG) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $765,985.36

Ergo (ERG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $78.36 million and $765,985.36 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.22 or 0.00007362 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,610.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000425 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.93 or 0.00402941 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00021107 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002267 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.69 or 0.00877094 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00094131 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.75 or 0.00588477 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005997 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00253169 BTC.
About Ergo
Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 64,083,021 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Ergo Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.
