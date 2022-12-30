Ethereum Classic One Day Trading Volume Hits $128.22 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $15.51 or 0.00094094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.15 billion and approximately $128.22 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16,486.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000411 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.86 or 0.00405569 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00021252 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002277 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.24 or 0.00880999 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96.32 or 0.00584260 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006037 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00251930 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00229424 BTC.
About Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,707,263 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
