Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals from C$6.50 to C$5.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

EPRXF traded down 0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching 2.69. The company had a trading volume of 10,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,056. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 2.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of 1.52. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of 2.66 and a 52 week high of 3.31.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of technologies in the biotechnology sector. The company's lead product candidate is EP-104IAR, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of unmet medical needs and for pain relief for knee osteoarthritis, as well as under development for treating canine and equine osteoarthritis.

