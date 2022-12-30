Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 7.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. TCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 0.8% during the second quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Fastenal by 78.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Fastenal by 6.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on FAST shares. StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Fastenal Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $47.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.70. The company has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts bought 5,940 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,440 shares of company stock worth $366,770. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

