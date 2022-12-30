FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Position Increased by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,630 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth approximately $229,102,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in FedEx in the second quarter worth approximately $181,239,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the second quarter worth approximately $161,754,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 15.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $929,536,000 after buying an additional 554,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FedEx in the second quarter worth approximately $111,972,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on FedEx from $225.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on FedEx from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.84.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.92. 18,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,353. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $266.79. The company has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

