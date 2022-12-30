Financial Analysis: CI&T (NYSE:CINT) versus Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM)

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) and Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CI&T and Bright Mountain Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI&T N/A N/A N/A Bright Mountain Media -43.49% N/A -26.56%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.4% of CI&T shares are held by institutional investors. 61.6% of Bright Mountain Media shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CI&T $267.71 million 3.21 $23.34 million N/A N/A Bright Mountain Media $12.93 million 2.33 -$12.00 million N/A N/A

This table compares CI&T and Bright Mountain Media’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CI&T has higher revenue and earnings than Bright Mountain Media.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CI&T and Bright Mountain Media, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI&T 0 1 1 0 2.50 Bright Mountain Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

CI&T currently has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 92.31%. Given CI&T’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe CI&T is more favorable than Bright Mountain Media.

Summary

CI&T beats Bright Mountain Media on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil.

About Bright Mountain Media

Bright Mountain Media, Inc., owns and manages websites in the United States. The company operates websites, which provides products, information, and news, to military, public safety sectors, law enforcement, first responders, and other public safety employees. It owns parenting and lifestyle domains, such as CafeMom, Mom.com, LittleThings, Revelist, BabyNameWizard, and MamasLatinas. In addition, the company offers data-driven technology solutions, video content and advertising solutions, and OTT/CTC publishing services. It serves advertisers, advertising agencies, and advertising service organizations. The company was formerly known as Bright Mountain Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Bright Mountain Media, Inc. in December 2015. Bright Mountain Media, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

