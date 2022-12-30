Financial Comparison: GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) vs. Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI)

GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE – Get Rating) and Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.8% of Federated Hermes shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of GlassBridge Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Federated Hermes shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get GlassBridge Enterprises alerts:

Volatility and Risk

GlassBridge Enterprises has a beta of 8.27, indicating that its stock price is 727% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federated Hermes has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlassBridge Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Federated Hermes 1 1 2 0 2.25

This is a summary of recent recommendations for GlassBridge Enterprises and Federated Hermes, as provided by MarketBeat.

Federated Hermes has a consensus price target of $34.50, suggesting a potential downside of 4.67%. Given Federated Hermes’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Federated Hermes is more favorable than GlassBridge Enterprises.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GlassBridge Enterprises and Federated Hermes’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlassBridge Enterprises $100,000.00 9.30 $29.00 million N/A N/A Federated Hermes $1.30 billion 2.48 $270.29 million $2.74 13.21

Federated Hermes has higher revenue and earnings than GlassBridge Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares GlassBridge Enterprises and Federated Hermes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlassBridge Enterprises N/A 31.96% 21.50% Federated Hermes 18.05% 25.31% 13.07%

Summary

Federated Hermes beats GlassBridge Enterprises on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GlassBridge Enterprises

(Get Rating)

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates an asset management business in the United States. It offers investment advisory services to third party investors through managed funds, as well as separate managed accounts. The company was formerly known as Imation Corp. and changed its name to GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. in February 2017. GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Federated Hermes

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Hermes, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for GlassBridge Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlassBridge Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.