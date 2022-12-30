Finning International (TSE:FTT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.62

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$28.62 and traded as high as C$34.14. Finning International shares last traded at C$33.41, with a volume of 334,584 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Finning International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.89.

Finning International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.14 billion and a PE ratio of 11.18.

Finning International Increases Dividend

Finning International ( TSE:FTT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.94 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Finning International Inc. will post 3.0999999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This is a boost from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.40, for a total transaction of C$25,116.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,184.82. In related news, Senior Officer Juan Pablo Amar sold 5,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.02, for a total value of C$165,402.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$972,996.79. Also, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.40, for a total transaction of C$25,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 197 shares in the company, valued at C$6,184.82. Insiders have sold 8,163 shares of company stock valued at $270,764 in the last ninety days.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

See Also

