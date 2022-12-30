First City Capital Management Inc. Sells 753 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

First City Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 751.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BOND stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,179. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $86.61 and a 1-year high of $109.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.55.

