First Command Advisory Services Inc. Has $35.18 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $35,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

IJH traded down $1.70 on Friday, reaching $241.26. The company had a trading volume of 26,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,719. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.16. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $286.72.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

