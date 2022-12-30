First Command Bank Boosts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,387 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 111.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 305,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,760,000 after buying an additional 161,090 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.8% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 57,960 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 4.4% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 255,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $19,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 17.0% in the first quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 8.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,137,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $117.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.08.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.96.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

