First Command Bank Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

First Command Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,686 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of First Command Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. First Command Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.19. 13,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,477. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.28. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

