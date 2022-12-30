First Command Bank Sells 200 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

First Command Bank decreased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Hershey were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Hershey by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Hershey by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of Hershey stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.87. 282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,465. The stock has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.90. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $190.93 and a 12 month high of $242.63.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total transaction of $357,406.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,478.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total value of $168,622.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,857.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total transaction of $357,406.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,478.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,600 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.75.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Stories

