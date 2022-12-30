First Command Bank Sells 368 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

First Command Bank lowered its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 102.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 185.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Trading Down 1.4 %

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,718.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Health stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.63. The stock had a trading volume of 9,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,816. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $81.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.99 and its 200 day moving average is $67.92.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $49.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.88 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 252.82% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 32.35%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.