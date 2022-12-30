First National Bank of Hutchinson Boosts Stock Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,311 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in KBR were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in KBR by 1.6% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in KBR by 1.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in KBR by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. American Trust grew its holdings in KBR by 1.9% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 17,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KBR by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 76,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KBR. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on KBR to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

KBR Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of KBR opened at $52.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.20. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $56.94.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $72,971.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,236 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,524.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $72,971.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,524.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $177,465.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,611.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Further Reading

