First National Bank of Hutchinson Grows Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $451,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,726,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

S&P Global Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.19.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $339.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $337.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $476.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.