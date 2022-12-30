First National Bank of Hutchinson Purchases 37 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth $21,812,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,356.00.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 2.6 %

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,252 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,420.65, for a total transaction of $14,564,503.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,866.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,252 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,420.65, for a total transaction of $14,564,503.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,866.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 225 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.34, for a total value of $333,976.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 267 shares in the company, valued at $396,318.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,073 shares of company stock valued at $52,372,537 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,467.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,065.55 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75. The company has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,392.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1,274.40.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. The company had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.72 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

