First National Bank of Hutchinson Purchases 587 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,612 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 620 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 23,375 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,039 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.71.

NYSE COP opened at $116.39 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $71.68 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $145.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.70%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

