First National Bank of Hutchinson Purchases Shares of 3,840 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,840 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $839,000. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $150,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $139.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.43 billion, a PE ratio of 114.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.97.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

