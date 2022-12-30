First National Bank of Hutchinson Raises Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,082 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,282,861,000 after acquiring an additional 510,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,078 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after purchasing an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,633,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,279,276,000 after purchasing an additional 96,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,241,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,089,112,000 after purchasing an additional 381,275 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $557.81 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $675.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $517.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $505.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $233.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.00.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.