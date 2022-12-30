First National Bank of Hutchinson Takes Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,585 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $28,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Ross Stores by 59.7% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 132.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 1,466.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROST has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.65.

Ross Stores Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $115.86 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $120.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.80 and a 200 day moving average of $91.45. The firm has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.10%.

Ross Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.