First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 16,509 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 588,959 shares.The stock last traded at $121.75 and had previously closed at $123.12.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 2.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 10,351 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 42,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $406,000.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

