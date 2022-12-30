First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decline of 76.2% from the November 30th total of 61,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ GRID traded up $1.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.91. 16,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,833. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.21. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a twelve month low of $71.92 and a twelve month high of $103.74.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund
About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.
