First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, an increase of 231.2% from the November 30th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Trading Down 1.2 %
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.46. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,262. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.79 and a fifty-two week high of $65.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.03.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
