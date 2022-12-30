First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, an increase of 231.2% from the November 30th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.46. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,262. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.79 and a fifty-two week high of $65.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.03.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter.

