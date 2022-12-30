FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Director Sells $5,086,361.28 in Stock

FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 57,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.44, for a total value of $5,086,361.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,883,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,194,364.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Douglas Richard Rippel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 27th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 26,451 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $2,328,481.53.

On Friday, December 23rd, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 12,984 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $1,143,890.40.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 38,998 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $3,442,743.44.

On Monday, December 19th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 4,171 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $368,716.40.

FirstCash Stock Performance

FCFS stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.91. 87,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,194. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.44. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a 12 month low of $58.30 and a 12 month high of $100.00.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. FirstCash had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $672.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.35 million. On average, analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCFS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on FirstCash from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on FirstCash in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on FirstCash from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 5.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,119,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,881,000 after purchasing an additional 389,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 19.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,282,000 after purchasing an additional 730,072 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in FirstCash by 6.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,298,000 after buying an additional 82,256 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in FirstCash by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,286,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,511,000 after buying an additional 36,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in FirstCash by 8.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,164,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,408,000 after buying an additional 90,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

