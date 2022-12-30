FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,082 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna Stock Down 0.4 %

Cigna stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $329.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,907. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $213.16 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $323.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.40.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.32.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,049 shares of company stock worth $7,863,480 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.