FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Invests $254,000 in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 752,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,360,000 after acquiring an additional 33,973 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 67,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 42,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

SPEM traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.07. 66,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,021,163. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $43.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.39.

