FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 99.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 50,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $347,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Rinkey Investments boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 563,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,088,000 after acquiring an additional 16,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,320,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,099 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.76. 23,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,070,505. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $37.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.81.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

