FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Short Interest Down 43.5% in December

FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the November 30th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
FONAR Trading Down 1.2 %
FONAR stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.00. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,056. The company has a quick ratio of 7.84, a current ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average is $15.68. FONAR has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.32.
FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.19 million for the quarter. FONAR had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 8.28%.
FONR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FONAR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of FONAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.
FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.
