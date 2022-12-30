FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Short Interest Down 43.5% in December

FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the November 30th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

FONAR Trading Down 1.2 %

FONAR stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.00. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,056. The company has a quick ratio of 7.84, a current ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average is $15.68. FONAR has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.32.

Get FONAR alerts:

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.19 million for the quarter. FONAR had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 8.28%.

Institutional Trading of FONAR

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FONR. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in FONAR by 67.1% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 144,587 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 58,064 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in FONAR by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,984,000 after acquiring an additional 11,745 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in FONAR by 99.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in FONAR by 27.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in FONAR by 53,600.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. 44.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FONR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FONAR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of FONAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

About FONAR

(Get Rating)

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FONAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FONAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.