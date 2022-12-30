Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.04 and last traded at $42.04. 135 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.69.

Fraport Stock Down 5.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.68 and a 200-day moving average of $47.70.

Fraport Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.