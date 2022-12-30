FTX Token (FTT) Price Reaches $0.85 on Major Exchanges

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $278.09 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FTX Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00005091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

FTX Token’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,112 tokens. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users.FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

