Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,600 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the November 30th total of 169,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of BHAT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.38. 3,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,146. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.37. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $5.40.

About Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. engages in the designing, producing, promoting, and selling animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. It offers AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; ‘Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble, which enables children to bounce and play with bubbles; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction.

