Fundamentun LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Fundamentun LLC decreased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 331.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.95. The stock had a trading volume of 9,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,177. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.68 and its 200-day moving average is $101.86. The company has a market cap of $79.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.41. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.82.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.