Fundamentun LLC Lowers Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fundamentun LLC lessened its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,988 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.4% during the second quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 4.9% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.9% during the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,433 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.07. The stock had a trading volume of 51,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,115,917. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.93 and a 200-day moving average of $158.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $131.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 473.36, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.10. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $257.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.85.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $118,780.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,339.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 180,236 shares of company stock valued at $27,370,002. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

