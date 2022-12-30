Fundamentun LLC Reduces Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Fundamentun LLC decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,520 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 31.3% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 127.4% during the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 57.8% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,755,000 after buying an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 8.2% during the second quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.4% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $263.19. The company had a trading volume of 22,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,747. The company has a market capitalization of $192.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.93.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.85.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

