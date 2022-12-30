Fundamentun LLC Sells 1,622 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Fundamentun LLC lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

NEE traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.66. 21,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,522,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.02.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 87.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

