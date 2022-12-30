Fundamentun LLC Sells 321 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fundamentun LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,503 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,384 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe Price Performance

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.92, for a total transaction of $351,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 403,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,329,427.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.92, for a total transaction of $351,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 403,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,329,427.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,561 shares of company stock worth $9,386,554 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $4.04 on Friday, reaching $333.54. 14,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,078,400. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $578.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.52. The stock has a market cap of $155.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

