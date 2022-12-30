Fundamentun LLC Sells 458 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Fundamentun LLC decreased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.06.

Insider Activity

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD stock traded down $4.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $306.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,948. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $328.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $294.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.32.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.