FUNToken (FUN) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.13 Million

FUNToken (FUN) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. FUNToken has a total market capitalization of $65.91 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FUNToken has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One FUNToken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $898.41 or 0.05449073 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.30 or 0.00462752 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,882.52 or 0.29613659 BTC.

About FUNToken

FUNToken launched on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. FUNToken’s official website is funtoken.io.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

