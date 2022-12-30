FUNToken Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.14 Million (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 29th. One FUNToken token can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FUNToken has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. FUNToken has a total market capitalization of $66.43 million and $1.14 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

FUNToken Token Profile

FUNToken was first traded on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

