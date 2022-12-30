Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Lowered to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $59.60. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential downside of 33.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DBS Vickers assumed coverage on Futu in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Futu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Futu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.02.

FUTU traded down $18.33 on Friday, hitting $40.58. The company had a trading volume of 679,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,312. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.71. Futu has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $72.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.55.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Futu by 596.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the second quarter valued at $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Futu by 25.2% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. 19.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

