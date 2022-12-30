F&V Capital Management LLC Has $303,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

F&V Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 181.5% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 362.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth $61,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $54.68 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $47.64 and a 1 year high of $68.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.10.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.